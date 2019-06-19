Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

The Joint Investigation Group (JIT) has named the names of four people suspected of the crash of flight MH17 of Malaysian airlines in the sky over Ukraine on July 17, 2014: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

The announcement was made at the press conference in Nieuwegein (Netherlands) on Wednesday. "The four suspects are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko," a representative of the Dutch National Police announced the names.

According to him, an international arrest warrant will be issued for them, and they will be put on the international wanted list.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Public Television and Radio Company NOS, citing Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal, said that "the number of those involved (in the crash of flight MH17) may be more."