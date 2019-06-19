MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

Dmytro Tymchuk, the coordinator of the Information Resistance (IR) group, MP of the People's Front faction, fatally wounded himself at his home in Kyiv on Wednesday during the cleaning of a pistol that he received as an award, MP Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"An hour ago, a patriot of Ukraine and my friend Dmytro Tymchuk inflicted on himself a mortal wound at home when cleaning a pistol he was awarded," wrote Gerashchenko on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

According to him, an investigative team is working on the spot of the tragedy.