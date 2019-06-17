Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

Ihor Turkevych, the director general of ZIK Channel, and a number of journalists, after the news about the acquisition of the channel by people's deputy of Ukraine Taras Kozak (the Opposition Bloc faction), are resigning from the channel.

"The reasons, I think, are clear," Turkevych told the Media Detector edition.

Olha Movchan, the head of the TV channel department for production of own programs, news editor Roman Nedzelsky, and ZIK editor-in-chief Tetiana Verheles also announced their intention to leave the TV channel.

"During nine years of work I have been asked many times whether Medvedchuk bought ZIK. And it has always been untrue. But it happened - Taras Kozak, the teammate of Putin's compadre (kum), is the owner of ZIK. I don't see any possibility to continue working here for myself," Movchan said.