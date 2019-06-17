Zelensky arrives in Paris on official visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Paris on a one-day official visit.

In accordance with the program, upon arrival, the head of the Ukrainian state will visit the world's largest startup campus Station F opened by French President Emmanuel Macron on June 29, 2017.

At about 15:30 local time Zelensky is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace. A joint press conference of the presidents is scheduled for 16:30.

Zelensky is also expected to visit the French Senate.

On Monday evening, the Ukrainian president will leave for Germany.

In addition to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Zelensky in Germany will also meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.