Facts

17:06 15.06.2019

Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

2 min read

Relatives of victims of the passenger Boeing 777 MH17 airliner downed over Donbas in July 2014 have protested near the Russian embassy in the Netherlands and condemned the position of Moscow, which continues to deny involvement in the tragedy, the Kyiv-based ZN.UA (Mirror Weekly) ezine has said, citing the Dutch ezine NOS.nl.

"In front of the Russian embassy in The Hague relatives of the victims symbolically set 298 white chairs symbolizing the 298 MH17 passengers who were killed. The seats were arranged like they were in the plane, and included aisles," said the report. Relatives and friends of the victims also hung placards, reading "Justice for MH17" and "Humanity over politics."

The protesters want Russia to answer for the crime it committed.

"We want to call Russia to accountability. It's abundantly clear that Russians played a certain role in the MH17 catastrophe… Russia's silence is politically motivated. If you are silent and do not take responsibility then you cannot call yourself a great nation," Sander van Luik, a representative of the working group investigating the tragedy, said.

On July 17, 2014, the Boeing 777 belonging to Malaysia Airlines on the MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur disappeared from the radar screens over Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region. All passengers and crew aboard the plane died, including 80 children.

After almost four years, in May 2018, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at a press conference at The Hague demonstrated fragments of the rocket, which downed the plane. The missile was launched from the BUK system belonging to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile based in the Russian city of Kursk.

The next day, Australia and the Netherlands officially announced that it was Russia that was responsible for shooting down the Malaysian plane. The European Council also called on the Russia to take responsibility and fully promote all attempts to establish the truth, justice and guilt of specific individuals involved in the crime.

Russia still denies any involvement in the tragedy – almost five years after the downing of the airliner.

Tags: #netherlands #russia #ukraine #mh17
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 15.06.2019
Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

16:41 15.06.2019
Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:54 15.06.2019
SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:17 15.06.2019
Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

14:00 15.06.2019
President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

13:54 15.06.2019
EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

12:46 15.06.2019
Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

Accident at Toretskvuhillia in Donetsk region kills one coalminer

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

LATEST

Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

New Moldovan govt begins working

Ukraine, U.S. discus further development of cooperation in security sphere

One WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Accident at Toretskvuhillia in Donetsk region kills one coalminer

NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

Sea Launсh redeployment from U.S. to Far East threaten to transform spaceport into scrap metal – Pivdenne design bureau

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD