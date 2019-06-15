Facts

15:54 15.06.2019

SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

2 min read
SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said that unofficial collaborators of the Russian military spy agency from the so-called Wagner PMC (Private Military Company) on June 14, 2014 destroyed Il-76 military transport aircraft landing on the airfield in Luhansk with Ukrainian military servicemen aboard under an order issued in Kremlin.

"The security service has conclusive evidence that the decision to shoot down [the Ukrainian military aircraft) was made in the Kremlin and executed by a unofficial collaborators unit of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, known as the Wagner private military company," the SBU said in a statement posted on Facebook social network page on Friday.

The press center said that investigators of the SBU established that the criminal order was given directly by the commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Yevgeny Nikiforov, detached to the Donbas to invade and occupy part of the sovereign country.

"Moreover, the perpetrators of the murder of Ukrainian soldiers - Dmitry Utkin [Wagner], Andrei Guralov and Andrei Lebedev, on returning to Russia were awarded by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin with official state decorations Orders of Courage," the SBU said.

Also, the SBU recalled that even during the briefing on October 7, 2017, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak said that the investigators of the Security Service had issued a notice of suspicion to Utkin.

"Despite the fact that Russian war criminals are constantly staying in the territory of the aggressor country, or as part of the secret contingents of the land military intelligence units of the Russian Federation are staying in Syria and Africa, the Security Service is doing everything possible to bring them to justice," the SBU said.

Tags: #il_76 #russia #ukraine #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 15.06.2019
Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

17:05 15.06.2019
Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

16:41 15.06.2019
Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:17 15.06.2019
Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

14:01 15.06.2019
President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

14:00 15.06.2019
President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

13:54 15.06.2019
EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

12:46 15.06.2019
Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

Merkel on June 18 to discuss Minsk agreements with Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

Accident at Toretskvuhillia in Donetsk region kills one coalminer

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

LATEST

Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

New Moldovan govt begins working

Ukraine, U.S. discus further development of cooperation in security sphere

One WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Accident at Toretskvuhillia in Donetsk region kills one coalminer

NSDC expects advancing anti-corruption reform in defense industry with arrival of Abromavicius to Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Zelensky tells Lajcak about steps taken by Ukraine to regulate situation in Donbas

Sea Launсh redeployment from U.S. to Far East threaten to transform spaceport into scrap metal – Pivdenne design bureau

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD