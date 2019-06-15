Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that the example of Mariupol could become a lesson for Donbas: peace begins when Russian forces leave.

"Five years ago this week, Ukrainian defenders liberated Mariupol which has been peaceful (except for when Russian forces shelled it killing dozens) ever since. The lesson for Donbas is that when Russian forces leave, peace begins," he wrote on his Twitter account.