One WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On June 14, Russia's hybrid military forces violated the ceasefire 24 times, of these, six times using 122mm artillery and 120mm and 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of enemy attacks," the press center of the headquarters said on its page in the Facebook social network on Saturday morning.

According to Ukrainian intelligence on June 14, one militant was killed.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy fired at the JFO positions four times," the press center said.