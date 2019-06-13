Facts

13:49 13.06.2019

Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

2 min read
Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is looking for ways to cut the energy tariffs for households, but it should be done in a way so not to devaluate the hryvnia, arouse additional inflation or economic crisis, representative of the head of state in the government Andriy Gerus has written on his Facebook page.

According to him, work in this direction is underway. The president has already held two meetings devoted to this issue, and to fulfill the task, an efficient parliament and new laws are needed.

Now, Zelensky's team is developing a comprehensive plan to reduce housing and utility tariffs for households, where possible, without negative side effects, the presidential envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers said.

One of the necessary conditions for this plan is the demonopolization of energy markets, Gerus said, expressing the hope that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will eventually begin to work fully.

According to him, it is also necessary to achieve growth in gas production (for which it is necessary to attract foreign investors to this area). At the same time, Gerus added that the stoppage of gas imports, according to the calculations of the Zelensky's team, will reduce its price for households by 20-30%.

The president's team also understands that some categories of the population are unfairly deprived of subsidies, the rules should be reviewed. To find funds in the budget for their payment, some oligarchs will have to be deprived of tax breaks and preferences, Gerus said.

He also said about unofficial information in the press about the increase in gas tariffs for households by 10-15% and electricity tariffs – by 150%.

"Our opinion was: these steps cannot be done without trust and understanding of society. Before this, there is a need to demonstrate to Ukrainians firm and fair actions of regulators regarding energy monopolies, and also show that punishment is incurred for stealing tariff funds. As I understand, our opinion has been taken into account," Gerus said.

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #utility_tariffs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 13.06.2019
Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

13:58 13.06.2019
Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

12:48 13.06.2019
No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

12:16 13.06.2019
Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

11:28 13.06.2019
Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

11:02 13.06.2019
Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

10:58 13.06.2019
Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

10:45 13.06.2019
Pivdenne design bureau preparing for production of rocket engines in U.S.

Pivdenne design bureau preparing for production of rocket engines in U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

Abromavicius appointed member of supervisory board at Ukroboronprom State Concern

LATEST

Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák to visit Kyiv on Thursday

Navalny to spend night in police station

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD