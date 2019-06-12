Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Ukraine's representative at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ukraine's second President Leonid Kuchma during a meeting with Florence Gillette, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, noted the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on the basis of reciprocity, especially within the context of the security provisions.

"All processes for the implementation of the Minsk agreements must be exclusively based on the principle of reciprocity. This starts with the part of the Minsk agreements dealing with security, ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment from Donbas. After this is done, progress will be easier," Kuchma said at the meeting, according to Darka Olifer, who cited Kuchma on Facebook on Wednesday.

The sides discussed the entire gamut of humanitarian and social issues involving Donbas. The most important humanitarian issue of the Minsk process is the release of prisoners, and during the meeting of the TCG in Minsk the Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness to work for this and expects a constructive position of the other side.

The subject of providing uninterrupted supplies of water in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on both sides of the contact line was also discussed. Kuchma told Gillette about the recent meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko. During the meeting the issues of water supply, infrastructure, and environmental safety, which are raised under the Minsk process, were discussed and addressed by the Ukrainian government.

Attention was paid to the issue of repairing the bridge in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, where more than 10,000 people cross daily. Work on repairing the budget is possible after disengagement of forces and weapons, which should take place pursuant to the framework decision of the TCG on September 21, 2016, on the condition of adherence in this area to a seven-day ceasefire. Local residents would also be helped by opening the Zolote checkpoint, a step the leaders of the Normandy Four (presidents of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) agreed to in October 2016. The Ukrainian side of the checkpoint is fully ready and equipped, Kuchma said, according to Olifer.

Gillette, in turn, said the ICRC would continue assisting to solve humanitarian and social problems in Donbas.

The meeting took place at the request of the ICRC.