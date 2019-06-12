First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

The first hundred candidates running for Ukraine's parliament on the ticket of the Servant of the People party were named at a party congress on June 9.

Head of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov, the president's representative in parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, presidential advisor Iryna Venediktova, head of the council of volunteers at the Defense Ministry in 2014-2017 David Arakhamia and expert on anti-corruption policy and digitalization Halyna Yanchenko have headed the election list of the Servant of the People party.

The top ten also includes head of the digital sector of the Servant of the People party Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the party's campaign headquarters Oleksandr Korniyenko, expert on tax and anti-corruption legislation Anastasia Krasnosilska, media manager Oleksandr Tkachenko, and Greco-Roman wrestler, world champion Zhan Beleniuk.

The following ten candidates on the party ticket are expert on education Serhiy Babak, candidate of economic sciences Vladyslav Krykliy, expert in the field of development and construction Olena Shuliak, public and political figure, human rights activist Dmytro Natalukha, film producer Yelyzaveta Yasko, expert in the fuel and energy complex Oleksiy Orzhel, energy expert Andriy Herus, medical expert, doctor Mhkhailo Radutsky, expert on law enforcement and judicial systems Denys Monastyrsky, and expert on taxation, public finance, banking law Danylo Hetmantsev.

The third ten on the party list includes head of the board of the Better Regulation Delivery Office Denis Malyuska, businessman, deputy director of Tekam Plus Ltd. Andriy Kholodov, director and artist, author of the CityArt project, the initiator of the creation of a series of murals in Kyiv, Geo Leros, a representative of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky at the Central Election Commission, an expert on electoral legislation and European standards in the field of human rights, Serhiy Kalchenko, director of Kvartal-Concert, a representative of Zelensky's team in Luhansk region, Maksym Tkachenko, an expert in introducing new technologies, HiTech Office Ukraine expert and member of the council of the Industry 4.0 Ukraine movement, Yehor Chernev, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, founder of the Maidan international center and media resource Euromaidan PR, Sviatoslav Yurash, film producer, Lieutenant Colonel of the reserve of the State Border Guard Service, a representative of Zelensky's team in Kharkiv region, Pavlo Sushko, former mayor of Rava-Ruska in Lviv region, President of the International Center for Black Sea-Baltic Studies and Consensus Practices Iryna Vereschuk, and an expert in the IT market and the mobile communications market at the Better Regulation Delivery Office, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The fourth ten on the party list includes Executive Director of the Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks Olena Korobkova, entrepreneur Yulia Didenko, former Odesa City Council deputy and head of the National Development Strategy platform Dmytro Spivak, a representative of Zelensky's team in Rivne region, Head of NGO Chas-diy (Time for Action) Dmytro Solomchuk, a representative of Zelensky's team in Sumy, assistant to the Sumy mayor Mykhailo Ananchenko, Maidan activist, head of the Women's Hundred organization, former adviser to the defense and information policy ministers Hanna Kovalenko, prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Vladlen Nekliudov, a representative of Zelensky's team in Zakarpattia region from ComedyOrg Event Ihor Kryvosheyev, director of the Gelon law firm, an expert of Zelensky's team on the justice system, Sergii Ionushas, and head of Smila Foundry Plant Oleksandr Zavytnevych.

The fifth ten on the election list of the Servant of the People party includes former deputy defense minister of Ukraine (2014-2016), volunteer, ex-adviser to the infrastructure minister Yuriy Husev, a representative of Zelensky's team in Donetsk region, owner of the branding agency Voronovagency Volodymyr Voronov, CEO of Okeanapolis, owner of Golden Fish Ltd. (Kyiv) Yuriy Aristov, entrepreneur from Kryvy Rih Yuriy Kysil, chief lawyer of the Zelensky election headquarters Vadym Halaichuk, general director of the UNIAN news agency Artem Kovaliov, representative of Zelensky's team in Volyn region, head of the board at NGO Volyn Youth Activists Valeriy Sterniychuk, professor at the faculty of legal sciences of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, expert on the preparation of laws at the The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine Halyna Mykhailiuk, a lawyer from Brovary, a former member of the Civil Position! Party, Roman Babiy, and a lawyer, head of the Kachura Lawyers law firm Oleksandr Kachura.

The sixth ten on the party list includes head of the directorate for strategic planning and European integration of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Hanna Novosad, head of NGO Union of Transport Infrastructure Investors of Kyiv Artem Kultenko, private entrepreneur from Kalush in Ivano-Frankivsk region Oleh Marusiak, Kharkiv Regional Council deputy and owner of Elevatorgazbud (Poltava region) and a number of other companies Mykola Kyrychenko, general director of the Ukrainian Federation on Insurance Halyna Tretyakova, a representative of Zelensky's team in Chernihiv region, lawyer Pavlo Khalimon, athlete Olena Moshenets, world and European champion, a bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympics Olha Saladukha, a representative of Zelensky's team in Kyiv region and associate professor of the National University for Food Technologies, Olha Koval, and former chief consultant of the department for supporting the activities of CEC members, Zelensky's authorized representative at the presidential elections, Alina Zahoruiko.

The seventh ten on the party list includes lawyer, head of the Green Fund All-Ukrainian Organization Oleh Bondarenko, a representative of Zelensky's team in Zaporizhia region, chief operating officer at the SMMStudio traffic sales agency Mykhailo Kriachko, assistant to MP Serhiy Leschenko and expert on gender equality Maryna Bardina, head of section at the Main State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration Liudmyla Marchenko, director of the 33BY Architecture bureau Ivan Yunakov, representative of the Center for Combating Corruption in Kyiv Region Daria Volodina, Head of the Gender Policy Section of the Family, Gender Policy and Anti-Trafficking Department of the Ministry of Social Policy Natalia Bohdanova, Zelensky's authorized representative at the presidential election Olha Savchenko, deputy of Shyroka Hreblia Village Council of Vinnytsia Region Oksana Hrynchuk, and expert in export and investment attraction, ex-director of Bukovynsky Sad Ltd. Volodymyr Kozak.

The eighth ten on the party list includes former SBU employee Andriy Lysiuk, owner of the jewelry brand SOVA Jewelry House Oleksandr Sova, lawyer and graduate of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Iryna Panchenko, former head of the Cyber Threat Response Center of the State Center for Cyber Defense and Countering Cyber Threats Roman Boyarchuk, former Khmelnytsky City Council deputy and lawyer Volodymyr Vatras, entrepreneur and former Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council deputy Roman Mulyk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council and co-owner of several agricultural enterprises Oleh Tarasov, former head of the youth organization of the UDAR party in Zakarpattia region Anatoliy Kostiukh, Zelensky's representative in constituency No. 13 of Vinnytsia region in the presidential election Yevhen Brahar, and expert of the Better Regulation Delivery Office Vitaliy Bezgin.

The ninth ten on the party list includes President of the National Fencing Federation of Ukraine Vadim Gutzeit, co-owner of Persha Miasna Khata Ltd (Rivne region) Oleksandr Saliychuk, Roman Karbadzhak, entrepreneur from Donetsk region Ella Repina, chairman of the board of the Center for the Protection of the Rights of the Holosiyevo Community Arseniy Pushkarenko, deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Association Marian Zablotsky, director of the Kolo public organization Andriy Klochko, head of the Donetsk regional youth organization "Youth Initiative of Cities" Yulia Ovchynnikova, head of the law department at Kyiv National Linguistic University and expert of the Zelensky team on the introduction of e-government Oleksandr Merezhko, and head of the Playmate Ukraine enterprise with foreign investment (gambling, cultural activities and sports, recreation and entertainment) Ihor Cherniukh.

The last ten candidates on the party list are owner of several agricultural enterprises in Kyiv region Oleksiy Ustenko, Zaporizhia businessman Oleksandr Kabanov, the president's representative in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Fedir Venislavsky, executive director of the Kyiv office of the All-Ukrainian Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS Lada Bulakh, Lviv entrepreneur and former Lviv City Council deputy Yevhen Petruniak, media expert Oleksandr Marikovsky, Head of the Ukrainian Internet Association Oleksandr Fediyenko, First Deputy Director of the ProZorro.Sale State Enterprise Andriy Motovylovets, Hanna Kolesnik, activist and blogger from Crimea, associate of the leader of the Movement of New Forces of Mikheil Saakashvili Liza Bohutska, who is No. 100 on the list.