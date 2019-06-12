Facts

14:12 12.06.2019

Abromavicius appointed member of supervisory board at Ukroboronprom State Concern

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Aivaras Abromavicius a member of the supervisory board at the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

According to the presidential decree No. 402/2019 of June 12, 2019, published on the website of the head of state, Zelensky amended Article 1 of the presidential decree No. 309 of March 17, 2014 "On members of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom State Concern," supplementing it with the text "to appoint Aivaras Abromavicius a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom State Concern (by agreement)."

The decree states that due to the expiration of the term of office of members of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board, Yaroslav Skalko and Ihor Cherkasky, the paragraphs about them were excluded from the decree "On members of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom State Concern."

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Rector of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Mykhailo Zgurovsky currently remains the head of the supervisory board at Ukroboronprom.

