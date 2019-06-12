Facts

11:03 12.06.2019

Lithuania gives Ukraine a million units of ammunition

1 min read
Lithuania gives Ukraine a million units of ammunition

Lithuania has transferred to Ukraine almost a million units of ammunition no longer used by the Lithuanian army, the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday, June 11.

"The transfer of assets is a consistent and comprehensive part of Lithuania's support to Ukraine, strengthening its defense capabilities and ensuring the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state," Minister of National Defense Raimundas Karoblis said.

According to the ministry, the Lithuanian government passed the decision on the transfer of ammunition in early February. The value of the assets transferred is EUR 255,500.

Tags: #lithuania #ukraine #ammunition
Interfax-Ukraine
