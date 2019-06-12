Facts

09:21 12.06.2019

CEC registers 13 more international election observers

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered another 13 official international observers for early parliamentary elections, the CEC press service has reported.

"The commission registered 13 official observers from the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs for early elections of people's deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019," the report reads.

It notes that as of June 11, the CEC has already registered 24 official observers from foreign states and international organizations for snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

Early elections to the Verkhovna Rada are scheduled for July 21.

Tags: #cec #elections #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
