G7 Ambassadors welcome Constitutional Court's decision declaring e-declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the Constitutional Court's ruling declaring e-declaration requirements for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional. This long-awaited decision strengthens the rule of law and civil society in Ukraine," G7 Ambassadors said in a statement posted in Twitter.

On June 6, 2019, the ruled as unconstitutional several portions of the law on preventing corruption and the law amending several laws on particularities of financial control of some categories of officials involving e-declarations of individuals participating in activities to prevent and/or fight against corruption (civil activists).