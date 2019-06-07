Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, has reported that he has registered three criminal proceedings in the register of pretrial investigations – on preparations for financing terrorism, on preparations for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a special period and on high treason – after appeals to prohibit return fire in Donbas and resume trade with Russia-occupied districts in Ukraine's east.

"Today I have personally registered a notorious case in the register of pretrial investigations: in fact, about preparing for financing terrorism, that is, actions committed to financially support a terrorist group, committed by a group of people in preliminary agreement. This is for those who think it is possible to resume trade relations with terrorist organizations that seized Ukrainian property, public or private, allegedly collect taxes, but we will trade with them, taking responsibility for over four billion [hryvnias] in debts for electricity and water in the occupied districts," Lutsenko said in his video statement, released on Friday.

"One more case concerns preparations for obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period of an anti-terrorist operation. And one more case relates to the fact of high treason, that is, actions deliberately committed by a citizen of Ukraine to the detriment of sovereignty and territorial integrity, immunity, defense, state, economic and information security of Ukraine, assisting a foreign state, a foreign organization or their representatives in subversive activities against Ukraine. These are cases opened on facts [not against persons]," the prosecutor general added.