No plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting as of yet - Peskov

There are no plans of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, as of yet, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"There are no such plans so far," Peskov told the press on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday in response to Interfax's question.

"We are hearing various statements but, regretfully, the times we live in allow various statements to be spread in easy ways, so to say. One should be judged by the deeds," Peskov said in comments on Zelensky's declaration of his wish to negotiate.

"Once we fully understand that Kyiv means when it speaks about fulfilling the Minsk Agreements and normalizing bilateral relations, we will be able to be more specific," Peskov said.