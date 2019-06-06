Ukraine's parliament refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

Ukrainian lawmakers have not backed the resignation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

At a plenary session on Thursday, only 141 MPs voted for the draft resolution on the foreign minister's resignation with the minimum required being 226 votes, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's resolution to dismiss the foreign minister was backed by 137 parliamentarians.

As reported, Zelensky on May 30 tabled draft resolution No. 10346 in parliament to dismiss Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

In addition, the presidential administration of Ukraine reported that they were preparing materials on the release of Yuriy Lutsenko from the post of prosecutor general of Ukraine.

On June 5, members of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs initiated another draft resolution No. 10367 on the resignation of Klimkin on the basis of the minister's letter of resignation.