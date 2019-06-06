Facts

13:36 06.06.2019

Ukraine's parliament refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

1 min read
Ukraine's parliament refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

Ukrainian lawmakers have not backed the resignation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

At a plenary session on Thursday, only 141 MPs voted for the draft resolution on the foreign minister's resignation with the minimum required being 226 votes, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's resolution to dismiss the foreign minister was backed by 137 parliamentarians.

As reported, Zelensky on May 30 tabled draft resolution No. 10346 in parliament to dismiss Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

In addition, the presidential administration of Ukraine reported that they were preparing materials on the release of Yuriy Lutsenko from the post of prosecutor general of Ukraine.

On June 5, members of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs initiated another draft resolution No. 10367 on the resignation of Klimkin on the basis of the minister's letter of resignation.

Tags: #klimkin #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:19 06.06.2019
Rada ratifies changes to energy annex to EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

Rada ratifies changes to energy annex to EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

11:08 06.06.2019
Parliament passes bill on interim investigation commissions, introducing impeachment procedure for president – 279 vote "for"

Parliament passes bill on interim investigation commissions, introducing impeachment procedure for president – 279 vote "for"

13:12 03.06.2019
Foreign Ministry asks friendly countries to put pressure on Russia to comply with tribunal decision on seamen

Foreign Ministry asks friendly countries to put pressure on Russia to comply with tribunal decision on seamen

11:30 31.05.2019
Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

11:21 28.05.2019
Klimkin: International tribunal decision thwarts Russia's plans to use Ukrainian POWs as bargaining chips

Klimkin: International tribunal decision thwarts Russia's plans to use Ukrainian POWs as bargaining chips

18:32 27.05.2019
Ukrainian Supreme Court throws out first lawsuit against Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree

Ukrainian Supreme Court throws out first lawsuit against Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree

12:27 27.05.2019
Servant of the People seeking one-party majority in future Rada – election HQ head

Servant of the People seeking one-party majority in future Rada – election HQ head

12:23 23.05.2019
NGO Spilna Sprava challenges Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree in Supreme Court

NGO Spilna Sprava challenges Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree in Supreme Court

10:59 20.05.2019
Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

15:53 17.05.2019
Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No need to respond to provocative attacks if carried out from civilian objects – Kuchma

Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers – Poroshenko

Yushchenko suspected of taking possession of Mezhyhirya Residence, house in Novi Petrivtsi with land plots – PGO

LATEST

No need to respond to provocative attacks if carried out from civilian objects – Kuchma

Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers – Poroshenko

Yushchenko suspected of taking possession of Mezhyhirya Residence, house in Novi Petrivtsi with land plots – PGO

Trading with enterprises in ORDLO possible only if they are registered, pay taxes in Ukraine – PGO

EU pledges to further support Ukraine

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD