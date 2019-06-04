Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia has challenged the arbitration rulings in cases brought by Ukrnafta, Stabil, and others over Crimea, the Russian Justice Ministry's press service said.

"On May 27, Russia filed applications with the Supreme Court of Switzerland asking it to overturn the arbitration decisions in the lawsuits of Ukrnafta, Stabil, and other companies. On May 31, the court confirmed having received the applications," the press service said in a statement obtained by Interfax on Tuesday.

Russia set out in detail in the applications why the said rulings were unlawful, it said.