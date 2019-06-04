Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Recent reports concerning possible dates of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are misleading, and Borys Tisenhausen, who voiced this information, is not a member of Zelensky's team, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Tuesday.

"A number of media outlets on June 3 started circulating an interview with Borys Tisenhausen, introducing him as a non-staff adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The reports mentioned possible dates of a meeting between [Zelensky] and U.S. President Donald Trump. This considered, we would like to inform the Ukrainian public and journalists that Borys Tisenhausen is neither a staff member nor a non-staff member of Volodymyr Zelensky's team, and therefore please treat the said information as fake," the presidential office said on Facebook on Tuesday.

When asked when Zelensky and Trump could meet in an interview shown in the Vasha Svoboda ("Your Liberty") program on Monday evening, Tisenhausen, introduced as a non-staff adviser to the Ukrainian president, said: "Most likely, the meeting will take place after one between Donald Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who are planning to meet during the G20 summit [on June 28-29, 2019]. But the very fact that the Donald Trump administration was first to invite Zelensky to the U.S. for a meeting shows that the U.S. has offered Zelensky some credit of trust."

The Ukrainian presidential office told Interfax earlier that it had received an invitation from Trump to Zelensky on May 30 for him to pay an official visit to the U.S. "Such a trip has been planned," it said.