Facts

12:40 04.06.2019

Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

2 min read
Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Recent reports concerning possible dates of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump are misleading, and Borys Tisenhausen, who voiced this information, is not a member of Zelensky's team, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Tuesday.

"A number of media outlets on June 3 started circulating an interview with Borys Tisenhausen, introducing him as a non-staff adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The reports mentioned possible dates of a meeting between [Zelensky] and U.S. President Donald Trump. This considered, we would like to inform the Ukrainian public and journalists that Borys Tisenhausen is neither a staff member nor a non-staff member of Volodymyr Zelensky's team, and therefore please treat the said information as fake," the presidential office said on Facebook on Tuesday.

When asked when Zelensky and Trump could meet in an interview shown in the Vasha Svoboda ("Your Liberty") program on Monday evening, Tisenhausen, introduced as a non-staff adviser to the Ukrainian president, said: "Most likely, the meeting will take place after one between Donald Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who are planning to meet during the G20 summit [on June 28-29, 2019]. But the very fact that the Donald Trump administration was first to invite Zelensky to the U.S. for a meeting shows that the U.S. has offered Zelensky some credit of trust."

The Ukrainian presidential office told Interfax earlier that it had received an invitation from Trump to Zelensky on May 30 for him to pay an official visit to the U.S. "Such a trip has been planned," it said.

Tags: #zelensky #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 03.06.2019
Zelensky may hold first big press conference after first 100 days of his presidency

Zelensky may hold first big press conference after first 100 days of his presidency

17:13 03.06.2019
Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

16:36 03.06.2019
Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

16:04 03.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

13:46 03.06.2019
Zelensky: Kuchma will again represent Ukraine in Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

Zelensky: Kuchma will again represent Ukraine in Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

10:42 03.06.2019
Zelensky dismisses Viktor Kononenko from post of SBU deputy chief

Zelensky dismisses Viktor Kononenko from post of SBU deputy chief

12:06 01.06.2019
Zelensky: U.S. bill to strengthen support for Ukraine is important signal of strong strategic partnership

Zelensky: U.S. bill to strengthen support for Ukraine is important signal of strong strategic partnership

11:56 01.06.2019
Trump invites Zelensky to Washington

Trump invites Zelensky to Washington

19:01 31.05.2019
Zelensky submits draft law for providing voting rights to military servicemen in Rada elections

Zelensky submits draft law for providing voting rights to military servicemen in Rada elections

17:46 31.05.2019
Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

European Commission proposes extension of sanctions against Russia over Crimea until 2020

Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

SBU will adequately respond to all facts of pressure on business

Zelensky: Ukraine has concrete proposals to be voiced at TCG meeting on June 5

LATEST

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

Russia-led forces mount 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; no Joint Forces casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

PACE Standing Committee approves resolution complicating imposition of sanctions against delegations, Assembly to consider it on June 24

European Commission proposes extension of sanctions against Russia over Crimea until 2020

SBU will adequately respond to all facts of pressure on business

Tymoshenko calls for starting talks on freeing Ukrainians arrested in Russia 'from scratch'

Yarosh to run for Rada on Svoboda party ticket

Foreign Ministry asks friendly countries to put pressure on Russia to comply with tribunal decision on seamen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD