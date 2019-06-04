Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

Russia does not cooperate sufficiently in the investigation of the downing of flight MH17 over Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in July 2014 and must report on what happened, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

"They [Russia] need to do more," he said in an interview for the Dutch company RTL.

"Russia needs to account for what took place there, and I think that’s the process that’s being engaged in now. I’m hopeful that Russia will see that it’s in their best interest to account for what took place in this horrible loss of life," he said.

"We had a chance to talk earlier today with the foreign minister [of the Netherlands] about this issue and the work that’s being done to continue to hold – try do their level best to hold the Russians accountable for what took place there, this horrific tragedy. The Netherlands can count on the United States to continue to support them in that effort," he added.