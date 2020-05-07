Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed strategic partnership between their countries by telephone.

"We are determined further to develop the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the U.S. Not for the sake of diplomatic formality, but in order to strengthen the true friendship between the people of Ukraine and America," Kuleba was quoted by his ministry's press service as saying.

A particular focus was on developing the economic cooperation, all the more important during the pandemic period. Kuleba stressed that the pandemic, and its aftermath, was turning Ukraine into a guarantor of the global food security.

Kuleba also reassured Pompeo of Ukraine's readiness to create favorable conditions for U.S. enterprises which are considering moving their production from other regions to streamline supply chains.

"Kuleba suggested to his U.S. counterpart that the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission discuss promising cooperation projects at its next meeting and that this be held as early as this year," the ministry said.

The pair also discussed the results of the April 30 videoconference between the Normandy Four foreign ministers. The two sides noted the sizeable role of Germany and France in facilitating Russia's participation in the dialogue and fulfillment of its obligations.

Pompeo in turn offered reassurances of Washington's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The two sides discussed the reform process in Ukraine including projects and programs supported by the U.S. government. Kuleba informed Pompeo of the process of passing key reform legislation necessary for further successful cooperation with the International Monetary Fund. In particular, he reaffirmed an intention to pass a banking law.

Kuleba thanked the U.S. for helping counter the spread of Covid-19 and tackling the socio-economic effects of the pandemic. He also expressed confidence that it is Ukrainian Ruslan and Mriya aircraft which are flying medical supplies into the U.S. these days, while particularly noting the U.S. global leadership in overcoming the pandemic.

"I am confident Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership will further thrive to the benefit of our nations. Grateful for the unwavering U.S. support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and reforms," Kuleba tweeted after the conversation.