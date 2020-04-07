Facts

11:56 07.04.2020

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo how to obtain loan guarantees from the U.S. to stabilize the economy in addition to assistance from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other partners.

"They also discussed the possibility for Ukraine to obtain from the United States loan guarantees necessary to stabilize the economy in addition to the resources that our state plans to receive from the IMF, the World Bank and other foreign partners," the presidential press service said on Monday.

