Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, during which they discussed the ceasefire in Donbas.

"Pompeo congratulated the achievement of the ceasefire in Donbas. There are no casualties for 31 days. This was achieved thanks to both our work and the support of the USA and the EU. Grateful for the bipartisan support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the head of state said on Twitter on Wednesday.