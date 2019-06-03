SBU will adequately respond to all facts of pressure on business

Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov has stated that the SBU would adequately respond to all facts of pressure on businesses, in particular identify its employees involved in such illegal actions.

"People who run a protection racket for shadow businesses sometimes forget and put pressure on an ordinary business. It is clear that we must respond to such facts, act quickly and effectively," Bakanov said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, there is no need to change the legislation for this, but one should simply act within the framework of those laws that already exist.

"I appeal to journalists and the society: if you know of any facts of such pressure, please contact us, we will work on these materials with a great pleasure," Bakanov said.