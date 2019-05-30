Facts

17:22 30.05.2019

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 Ukrainian children will go to Cuba as part of the restored charity program for health improvement this year, Chairman of Charitable Organization "Bogolyubov's International Charitable Foundation 'For Life'" Serhiy Bogolyubov told a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"The Cuban program has worked for 20 years. During this time, more than 23,000 Ukrainian children were rehabilitated. The program was terminated in 2010. We have recently signed a memorandum between the Cuban government and For Life Charitable Foundation for the restoration of the program. In the near future, we plan to send the first group of children with skin diseases and uncomplicated cancer diseases," he said.

Bogolyubov also noted that towards the end of 2019, the second group of children with cerebral palsy, as well as children living close to the disengagement line, in red zones, will be formed.

In addition, the foundation plans to reach the level of the last years of the program, when around 200 children were in shifts in Cuba.

According to Bogolyubov, to ensure the transfer of children, the For Life Charitable Foundation sent inquiries to European and Turkish airlines.

"For our part, the government of Cuba, which initiated it, sent proposals to the best European and Turkish airlines to transport Ukrainian children. We are currently waiting for an answer," he said.

Tags: #health_reform #cuba #ukraine
