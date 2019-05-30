Facts

15:00 30.05.2019

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

3 min read
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Ex-president of Georgia, ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili, who has returned to Ukraine, has said that he does not have any career ambitions and does not intend to head the Ukrainian government.

"I have no ambitions in terms of getting any posts. I turned down [former Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko's offers to become prime minister three times. Why? Because I didn't want to become a 'ceremonial bystander' at a wedding of profiteers," Saakashvili said in a televised interview.

When asked what he would do if current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offers him the post of prime minister once again, Saakashvili said: "I think this time that he [Zelensky] will find a young, promising, and good-looking prime minister. But they can call me even at three o'clock at night, and I'll give them advice if they want to hear it."

Saakashvili said that he does not find "any posts appealing", but that he would like to help create "platforms for new ideas" in Ukraine.

"I would gladly participate in creating a platform for new ideas. There are no posts that appeal to me. I held numerous positions in the two countries and will say frankly that if I'm invited to any cabinet... basically this life doesn't appeal to me at all, because I didn't make any money from it but only took knocks. If the system isn't changed it will swallow me up, and again there will be the kind of style where once again that guy tries to do something, but once again nothing comes of it. It's not my style: I don't want it," he said.

Saakashvili said he is sure that "platforms for big ideas" are needed today.

"I have been speaking about the idea of information technologies for several years," Saakashvili said, adding that he supports Zelensky's state-in-a-smartphone initiative, including the possibility for Ukrainian citizens themselves to vote for bills if the Verkhovna Rada cannot do so.

Saakashvili said he is convinced that Ukraine can make a development breakthrough only if it renounces everything that has been done since Ukraine gained independence in 1991 "from the point of view of so-called state building, which in reality meant the demolition of the country."

He called Ukraine's current government system a "system of feeding."

"By renouncing this tradition, it's possible to make a breakthrough, overtake Poland and catch up with both Germany and France. I sincerely believe that," he said.

Zelensky's team has healthy ambitions, Saakashvili said, adding that there will be a total makeover after the parliamentary election: "a new picture of Ukraine filled with new people," he said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky overturned the decision of the fifth Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about depriving former President of Georgia, former head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Saakashvili of Ukraine's citizenship.

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 30.05.2019
On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

17:46 30.05.2019
Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

17:22 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

17:10 30.05.2019
IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:45 30.05.2019
T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

T.B.Fruit starts building eighth plant for processing fruits, berries in Poland

14:52 30.05.2019
Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

Ukrainian League of Copyright and Related Rights authorized to collect royalty for music playing in hospitality units

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

14:21 30.05.2019
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

13:36 30.05.2019
Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

LATEST

Ukrainian Special Forces recon units train on Tendra Spit in Kherson region

Twenty-five trucks with chemicals, medical equipment from international organizations heading to occupied Donbas

Russia-led forces mount 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Five crewmembers killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

Friz to take part in primaries among MP candidates for European Solidarity Party

Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Tymoshenko insists on Rada making decision on tariff reduction

Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD