Abromavicius sees himself neither in Presidential Administration nor in Rada, would like to work in govt or state enterprises

Former Minister of Economy, member of the team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Aivaras Abromavicius, notes that he does not see himself either in the Presidential Administration or the Verkhovna Rada, and would like to work in the government or at state-owned enterprises.

"I have already said that not in the Presidential Administration. I'm more interested in state-owned companies and the government. Therefore, I don't see myself either in the Verkhovna Rada or in the Presidential Administration. I was never going to fight for these posts," he told Interfax -Ukraine near the building of the Presidential Administration on Tuesday.

Abromavicius noted that there are several state-owned enterprises in Ukraine that "have lost public trust in the fact that they are managed transparently, and maybe there has never been such trust."

He pointed out that he continues talking about the spheres he could most help the new team. "We will see. There are no vacancies in the ministries now. They will appear after elections," said Abromavicius.