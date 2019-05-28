Facts

19:32 28.05.2019

Abromavicius sees himself neither in Presidential Administration nor in Rada, would like to work in govt or state enterprises

1 min read
Abromavicius sees himself neither in Presidential Administration nor in Rada, would like to work in govt or state enterprises

Former Minister of Economy, member of the team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Aivaras Abromavicius, notes that he does not see himself either in the Presidential Administration or the Verkhovna Rada, and would like to work in the government or at state-owned enterprises.

"I have already said that not in the Presidential Administration. I'm more interested in state-owned companies and the government. Therefore, I don't see myself either in the Verkhovna Rada or in the Presidential Administration. I was never going to fight for these posts," he told Interfax -Ukraine near the building of the Presidential Administration on Tuesday.

Abromavicius noted that there are several state-owned enterprises in Ukraine that "have lost public trust in the fact that they are managed transparently, and maybe there has never been such trust."

He pointed out that he continues talking about the spheres he could most help the new team. "We will see. There are no vacancies in the ministries now. They will appear after elections," said Abromavicius.

Tags: #abromavicius
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

01:16 21.02.2019
Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

15:51 26.05.2017
Ex-Ukrainian Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius joins board of Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs

Ex-Ukrainian Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius joins board of Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs

10:18 19.04.2017
Ex-economy minister of Ukraine Abromavicius heads supervisory board of Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy

Ex-economy minister of Ukraine Abromavicius heads supervisory board of Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy

17:15 15.04.2016
Abromavicius urges new government to carry out deregulation, privatization, remove corruption

Abromavicius urges new government to carry out deregulation, privatization, remove corruption

17:58 01.04.2016
Revenues of Abromavicius 92.9% down in 2015

Revenues of Abromavicius 92.9% down in 2015

14:35 31.03.2016
NAB completes pre-trial investigation of Naftogaz top manager

NAB completes pre-trial investigation of Naftogaz top manager

12:47 15.02.2016
Jaresko should be next prime minister as person with unblemished reputation - Abromavicius

Jaresko should be next prime minister as person with unblemished reputation - Abromavicius

18:27 09.02.2016
Situation in Cabinet will change after resonance caused by his resignation, announcement of its reasons - Abromavicius

Situation in Cabinet will change after resonance caused by his resignation, announcement of its reasons - Abromavicius

14:10 08.02.2016
Abromavicius calls for replacing prosecutor general, forming technocratic government chaired by Jaresko

Abromavicius calls for replacing prosecutor general, forming technocratic government chaired by Jaresko

11:26 08.02.2016
Abromavicius achieves partial success, has no conceptual strategy for economic policy

Abromavicius achieves partial success, has no conceptual strategy for economic policy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President Zelensky to make his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5

Zelensky returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

Ex-Ukrainian finance minister Danyliuk appointed NSDC secretary

Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

Members of People's Front to run for parliament in majoritarian districts – Burbak

LATEST

President Zelensky to make his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5

Zelensky returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

Ex-Ukrainian finance minister Danyliuk appointed NSDC secretary

Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

Members of People's Front to run for parliament in majoritarian districts – Burbak

Rabinovych, Boiko elected co-chairs of Ukrainian Opposition Platform, Medvedchuk head of its political council

Klimkin: International tribunal decision thwarts Russia's plans to use Ukrainian POWs as bargaining chips

JFO naval forces conduct training in Sea of Azov

Ukrainian Supreme Court throws out first lawsuit against Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree

Ukraine's Supreme Court finds no violation of law in Vyshinsky's detention

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD