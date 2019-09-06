Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

New Director General of the Ukroboronpom state concern Aivaras Abromavicius has instructed to conduct an internal investigation into circumstances of changing the charter of state-owned enterprise Ukrspecexport by the previous director of the concern, Pavlo Bukin.

"We had information about these changes before my appointment. As soon as we got the powers, we immediately began measures to correct these changes. At the moment, the situation at the special exporting enterprises is under the full control of the concern. I have already instructed to conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances of the preparation and the adoption of amendments to the charter and the compliance of the actions of the concern's officials who introduced these changes with the requirements of the current legislation," Ukrooboronprom's press service reported, citing Abromavicius as saying.

He said that an internal investigation into this situation was underway. "In the event that unlawful or illegal actions are identified, we will contact the law enforcement authorities," the director general added.

The state concern reminded that on September 3, the journalists of the Bigus.Info project released information on the signing of an order to amend the charter of the state-owned company Ukrspecexport by Bukin. According to the published information, changes to the charter of Ukrspecexport significantly limit the group's authority to manage special exporting enterprises.

The press service said that Abromavicius had also initiated an internal investigation into the circumstances of the appearance of documents relating to the foreign economic contract of SOE Spetstechnoexport, which, presumably, may contain information with limited access and trade secrets, in the media. For this purpose, an ad hoc commission was created in the concern from among the employees of the Security Department, the Department of Legal Support and Legal Expertise.

"The information concerned one of the contracts for the supply of military equipment, but the essence of the contract was distorted and presented in a negative light. Such information sabotage discredits the concern and its members, and this directly affects the reputation of our special exporters, which already work under conditions of strong competition, first of all, with companies of the aggressor country," Abromavicius said.