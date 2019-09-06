Facts

15:23 06.09.2019

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

2 min read
Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

New Director General of the Ukroboronpom state concern Aivaras Abromavicius has instructed to conduct an internal investigation into circumstances of changing the charter of state-owned enterprise Ukrspecexport by the previous director of the concern, Pavlo Bukin.

"We had information about these changes before my appointment. As soon as we got the powers, we immediately began measures to correct these changes. At the moment, the situation at the special exporting enterprises is under the full control of the concern. I have already instructed to conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances of the preparation and the adoption of amendments to the charter and the compliance of the actions of the concern's officials who introduced these changes with the requirements of the current legislation," Ukrooboronprom's press service reported, citing Abromavicius as saying.

He said that an internal investigation into this situation was underway. "In the event that unlawful or illegal actions are identified, we will contact the law enforcement authorities," the director general added.

The state concern reminded that on September 3, the journalists of the Bigus.Info project released information on the signing of an order to amend the charter of the state-owned company Ukrspecexport by Bukin. According to the published information, changes to the charter of Ukrspecexport significantly limit the group's authority to manage special exporting enterprises.

The press service said that Abromavicius had also initiated an internal investigation into the circumstances of the appearance of documents relating to the foreign economic contract of SOE Spetstechnoexport, which, presumably, may contain information with limited access and trade secrets, in the media. For this purpose, an ad hoc commission was created in the concern from among the employees of the Security Department, the Department of Legal Support and Legal Expertise.

"The information concerned one of the contracts for the supply of military equipment, but the essence of the contract was distorted and presented in a negative light. Such information sabotage discredits the concern and its members, and this directly affects the reputation of our special exporters, which already work under conditions of strong competition, first of all, with companies of the aggressor country," Abromavicius said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #ukrspecexport #abromavicius
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 06.09.2019
Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

15:46 02.09.2019
Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

09:14 02.09.2019
Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

11:07 31.08.2019
Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

17:17 28.08.2019
New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

16:14 27.08.2019
Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

12:46 27.08.2019
Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

12:36 20.08.2019
Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

17:46 16.08.2019
Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

12:12 12.08.2019
Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Former MPs Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov notified of suspicion, procedure for their search started – Lutsenko

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

LATEST

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

Former MPs Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov notified of suspicion, procedure for their search started – Lutsenko

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD