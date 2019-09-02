Economy

09:14 02.09.2019

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Aivaras Abromavicius director general of the Ukroboronprom state concern, according to a document posted on the presidential site.

"Aivaras Abromavicius is appointed general director of the state concern Ukroboronprom," according to decree No. 641/2019 published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Friday evening.

Before that, the Ukrainian president issued decree No. 640/2019 relieving Pavlo Bukin of his duties as head of Ukroboronprom.

Abromavicius was Ukraine's economy minister between December 2014 and April 2016.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #abromavicius
