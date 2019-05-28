Facts

President Zelensky to make his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5

 President of Ukraine Volodymy Zelensky will make his first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency has learned from diplomatic sources that Zelensky will meet with the leadership of the European Union and NATO as part of his stay in Brussels.

In particular, he will meet with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Union Donald Tusk.

Zelensky will also hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference.

