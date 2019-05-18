No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the day of the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the deportation of Crimean Tatars, expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to liberate Crimea from occupation.

"Today is the 75th anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars. This day reminds us that it is possible to destroy people, but the spirit of an entire people - never. The Crimean Tatars have returned to their historic homeland. And now they are again victims of repression - like those who remained loyal to Ukraine in the occupied Crimea," wrote Zelensky on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to liberate the homeland of the Crimean Tatars from occupation.

"Our support, our efforts, our thoughts are with them every day. I believe that we will liberate the homeland of the Crimean Tatars from occupation. And no matter how long the path on returning Crimea is, we will go through it with the Crimean Tatars. We will do it together. Don't forget that even the darkest night ends with the dawn," the elected president wrote.