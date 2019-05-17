Facts

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has announced he has drafted a letter of resignation.

"I, as promised, have drafted a letter of resignation. On Monday, on the day of the [presidential] inauguration, I will send it to the Verkhovna Rada and the new president of Ukraine," Klimkin said in a video address posted on Facebook on Friday.

He said that he had previously informed President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky about his plans to resign.

"He should have the right to his foreign policy team, to build a foreign policy strategy. I told him that I was ready to help where it would be necessary and where our principles would coincide," Klimkin said.

Klimkin was appointed foreign minister in 2014. He has worked at the Foreign Ministry since 1993 in the positions of attaché, third, second secretary of the department of military control and disarmament.

In 2004–2008, he was minister counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

From March 2008 to April 2010, he was director of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's department for the European Union.

From April 2010 to April 29, 2011, he was deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

From April 29, 2011 to June 22, 2012, he was deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine as chief of staff.

From June 22, 2012, Klimkin served as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany.

