Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Specialists of the State Service for Emergency Situations from the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) have inspected and cleared more than 60 hectares of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the week, while seizing 74 explosive objects, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Pyrotechnic service units from the JFO examined 64 hectares of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions during the week, 74 explosive items were seized and destroyed," the message said.

Also, the personnel of the State Emergencies Service continue to rebuild residential buildings in Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, damaged as a result of shelling.

"Ten houses have been restored this week," the headquarters said.

In addition, the rescuers provided medical and psychological assistance to 507 people at the population assistance points located in the territory of the checkpoints for entry and exit.