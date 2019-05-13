Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On May 12, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire regime 16 times, of them once - using 120 mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the attacks, two soldiers of the Joint Forces were injured, one soldier was injured as a result of the explosion of an enemy mortar mine," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka, the villages of Hnutove, Kamianka, Novotroyitske, Talakivka, Bohdanivka, Starohnativka, Hranytne, Lebedynske, Novotoshkivske, and Zaitseve were under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were injured on May 12.

"Since Monday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns in the Skhid (East) sector," the message said.

There were no casualties among the Ukrainian military.