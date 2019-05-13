Facts

10:44 13.05.2019

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On May 12, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire regime 16 times, of them once - using 120 mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the attacks, two soldiers of the Joint Forces were injured, one soldier was injured as a result of the explosion of an enemy mortar mine," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka, the villages of Hnutove, Kamianka, Novotroyitske, Talakivka, Bohdanivka, Starohnativka, Hranytne, Lebedynske, Novotoshkivske, and Zaitseve were under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were injured on May 12.

"Since Monday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka, using tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns in the Skhid (East) sector," the message said.

There were no casualties among the Ukrainian military.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:51 13.05.2019
Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

12:49 09.05.2019
One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:33 08.05.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:17 06.05.2019
Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

15:25 06.05.2019
New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

12:05 06.05.2019
No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:36 03.05.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

12:17 02.05.2019
Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

13:28 01.05.2019
Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

14:12 30.04.2019
No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

LATEST

Filaret says OCU split possible

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

Military-technical cooperation with U.S. will depend on Zelensky's political appointments – Dpty NSDC Secretary Kryvonos

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

Groysman thinks early parliamentary elections are inexpedient

Zelensky meets with Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD