Facts

10:17 13.05.2019

PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

2 min read
PGO investigating fact of possible interference by Ukraine's president, heads of Justice Ministry, NBU in activities of judges on PrivatBank case

 The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and launched a pretrial investigation into the possible interference of state officials in the work of judges during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on PrivatBank case on April 18.

"Following the consideration of the motion of judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine submitted information to Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and began a pretrial investigation into possible interference with the work of judges by senior state officials during the NSDC meeting on April 18, 2019. In particular, this is about a criminal crime, under Part 2 of Article 376 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the press service of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv said on Monday.

The judges who made the decision on the case involving the nationalization of Privatbank made statements to the administrations of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Investigation Bureau on a criminal offence that was subject to a trial in accordance with the Ukrainian Criminal Procedure Code. In particular, the judges asked to start a pretrial investigation against President Petro Poroshenko, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko and NBU head Yakov Smoliy by entering relevant information in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations to prosecute the culprits.

"The judges found that the state administration, commenting on their decision recognizing the nationalization of Privatbank as illegal, had made statements that were a direct threat to the judicial system of Ukraine and constituted an encroachment on its independence and impartiality," the report said.

Part 2 of Article 376 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code envisages liability for interference in the work of judicial bodies.

According to earlier reports, the Kyiv District Administrative Court on April 18, 2019 granted a lawsuit filed by former Privatbank co-owner Ihor Kolomoisky and found the nationalization of the bank to be illegal.

A meeting of the NSDC took place on the same day, where Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ukrainian Security Service to study the possibility of prosecuting the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which had ruled that the nationalization of Privatbank was illegal.

Tags: #privatbank #court #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 13.05.2019
Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

12:16 11.05.2019
Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

15:35 10.05.2019
Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

14:37 10.05.2019
NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

09:13 08.05.2019
HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

18:31 07.05.2019
Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

15:48 07.05.2019
PGO summons NABU director for questioning

PGO summons NABU director for questioning

14:21 07.05.2019
High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

High Anti-Corruption Court judges fail to elect head amid repeat vote

13:15 07.05.2019
Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

12:20 07.05.2019
Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

LATEST

Filaret says OCU split possible

Ukrainian mine clearance specialists remove mines from more than 60 hectares in Donetsk, Luhansk regions during a week – JFO

Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

MP Leshchenko promises to publish materials about Giuliani, Party of Regions 'black ledger' mentioning Manafort on Monday

Military-technical cooperation with U.S. will depend on Zelensky's political appointments – Dpty NSDC Secretary Kryvonos

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

Groysman thinks early parliamentary elections are inexpedient

Zelensky meets with Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

Groysman says ready to head Ukrainian govt. after Rada election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD