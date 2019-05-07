Facts

13:31 07.05.2019

Russia to broaden range of foreigners qualifying for permanent residence – Medvedev

1 min read
Russia will broaden the range of foreigners qualifying for permanent residence without obtaining a temporary residence permit first, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

"We are broadening the range of persons qualifying for permanent residence without obtaining a temporary residence permit. These are people who were born in the territory of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic and were Soviet citizens, as well as those who were deported from the Crimean Autonomous Union Republic, and their direct descendants," Medvedev said.

Children born in Russia and adopted by foreign citizens will also qualify for permanent residence, he said.

Tags: #medvedev #citizenship #russia
