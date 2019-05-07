Facts

11:56 07.05.2019

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

2 min read
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has not appeared at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Tuesday for questioning in the Maidan case, head of the PGO's special investigations department Serhiy Horbatiuk said.

"Two weeks ago Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was invited for questioning as a witness at 10:00 today. Unfortunately, as you see, he has not arrived for questioning. No one was in touch with investigators to inform them he would not be coming or to ask to reschedule questioning," Horbatiuk said, noting that Poroshenko was summoned to the PGO in order for investigators to ask "additional questions about the events of February 18-19 [2014] and December 1 [2013]."

Horbatiuk said in November 2016 Poroshenko gave additional evidence that he did not give during the first interrogation.

"For two years he did not sign the protocol of the first interrogation ... He was in a hurry and did not sign. He promised that he would sign the next day. We reminded him more than once, but he never appeared. We will continue summoning him," he said.

According to Horbatiuk, they cannot make Poroshenko appear for summoning because of presidential status." If he repeatedly fails to appear, we'll go to court to fine [him]. But until he has presidential status, compulsory attendance is not applicable. When [his] presidency expires, we'll apply to the court for compulsory attendance," he added.

As reported, Poroshenko was summoned for questioning at 10:00 a.m. on May 7. Horbatiuk said it was supposed to be the second interrogation of Poroshenko as a witness in criminal proceedings concerning crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity.

Tags: #investigation #poroshenko #pgo #ukraine #horbatiuk
Interfax-Ukraine
