New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

A new commander of the Joint Forces in the east of Ukraine will be introduced on Monday, a source in the Command of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A new commander will be presented today. This will happen in connection with the rotation of [incumbent JFO Commander] General Nayev," the agency's source said.

As reported, on March 16, 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appointed Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev as JFO commander.

On April 30, 2018, Poroshenko announced a transition from the format of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) to the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.