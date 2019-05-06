Facts

15:25 06.05.2019

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

1 min read
New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

A new commander of the Joint Forces in the east of Ukraine will be introduced on Monday, a source in the Command of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A new commander will be presented today. This will happen in connection with the rotation of [incumbent JFO Commander] General Nayev," the agency's source said.

As reported, on March 16, 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appointed Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev as JFO commander.

On April 30, 2018, Poroshenko announced a transition from the format of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) to the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:17 06.05.2019
Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

12:05 06.05.2019
No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:36 03.05.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

12:17 02.05.2019
Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

13:28 01.05.2019
Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions 13 times over past 24 hours

14:12 30.04.2019
No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

12:11 29.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

18:39 23.04.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

14:55 23.04.2019
Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

10:25 23.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

Ukraine hoping Council of Europe will not give in to Russia – MFA

Zelensky doesn't give direct answers to questions about Rada dissolution, electoral system – Bondar

Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD