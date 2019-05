Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said that he still does not see the reasons for his resignation, but he is ready to leave his post.

"It's hard for me to work, but I'm working honestly. At the moment I don't see any legal or moral grounds to write a letter of resignation," Lutsenko told journalists in Kyiv on Monday.