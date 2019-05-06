No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 11 attacks, applying weapons of infantry combat vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machineguns, and small arms on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on May 5, with no casualties reported, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack the Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Talakivka, Pavlopil, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, and Pyshchevyk. In the Pivnich (North) sector, the enemy opened fire on Ukrainian positions four times: from 122mm artillery systems near the village of Novozvanivka; from the armament of infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of various systems - near Novo-Oleksandrivka; twice from anti-tank missile systems – near Krymske.

"The Joint Forces did not sustain any casualties. Every attack was retaliated against," the press center said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one militant was killed, another five were injured on May 5.

"Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report said.