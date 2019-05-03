Facts

15:36 03.05.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

Russia-led forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian troops from 00:00 to 12:00 local time on Friday, May 3, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in action, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has said.

"The night and morning were not calm in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. From the beginning of the current day, there have been 12 enemy attacks as of 12:00," the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Enemy troops opened fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Pyshchevyk, they used proscribed weapons, namely 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as automatic grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Novotroyitske, and 82mm mortars to shell positions in the area of Berezove and the town of Maryinka.

The positions of the Ukrainian military in the Avdiyivka area were attacked upon twice: at 06:40 a.m. from Spartak with the use of heavy machine guns and small arms, and after 09:10 a.m. from Yakovlivka, where 120mm shells were used.

On Friday morning, a long-lasting barrage was reported near the village of Pavlopil, which was attacked by an infantry fighting vehicle.

"According to preliminary information, two members of the Joint Forces have been wounded this day. Information about enemy losses in return fire from our soldiers is being specified," the ministry said.

