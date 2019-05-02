President-elect Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to meeting in coming days

President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invites representatives of large, medium and small businesses to a meeting in the near future.

"Under my presidency, relations with businessmen will be transparent. No more backstage talks, night visits to the Administration [President's Office] and agreements hidden from the society. Therefore, I officially invite representatives of large, small and medium businesses to the meeting in the coming days. It's high time to come clear," wrote Zelensky on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"It's time for everyone to work for the country according to transparent rules," he added.