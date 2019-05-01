Facts

16:25 01.05.2019

Kyiv court bans commission from taking actions to hold tender for ECHR judge from Ukraine

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has decided to ban the competition commission on selecting candidates for the post of a judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ukraine from taking certain actions regarding such a competition.

The press service of the court said the District Administrative Court, in particular, decided to prohibit the tender commission from taking actions to accept documents from the persons who wish to participate in the tender, testing, interviewing them, as well as actions to select candidates, form and publish the list on the official presidential website from three candidates for election as a judge of the ECHR from Ukraine.

In addition, the court prohibited Natalia Kuznetsova, the head of the tender commission, from taking actions to submit the relevant list of candidates to the Foreign Ministry for submitting it to the Council of Europe in the prescribed manner and taking actions to conduct the specified competition. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is prohibited to perform testing activities to determine the competition participants' level of knowledge of the official languages of the Council of Europe.

