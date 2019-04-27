Foreign Ministry working on new anti-Russian sanctions due to issuance of Russian passports in occupied Donbas

Ukrainian diplomats are working on increasing international pressure on Russia because of the decision to issue Russian passports to the residents of the occupied part of Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Now the diplomats of Ukraine are actively working on creating a new wave of political pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as preparing additional Ukrainian sanctions against Russia: sectoral and economic," he said on the air of Inter TV Channel.

The minister stressed that Ukraine would insist on imposing not personal sanctions, as was the case after aggression in the Kerch Strait, but tougher sectoral or economic restrictions.

Klimkin suggested that the sanctions could apply to "people and companies that form the basis of the Kremlin regime."

"There are certain creative ideas that I will not voice now," he added.