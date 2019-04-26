Final president vote results to be announced at noon on April 30 – CEC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will start its meeting at about 12:00 on Tuesday, April 30, where it is to announce the final results of the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"Tentatively at 12:00 on April 30, the Central Election Commission will start a meeting, where it is to establish and announce the results of the presidential runoff voting on April 21, 2019," the CEC press service said on Friday.

Earlier, CEC Deputy Head Yevhen Radchenko explained that the CEC would receive a confirmation from the courts by the morning of April 30 that the results of the presidential elections in Ukraine were not being challenged in court, after which it would be able to announce the final results.