NABU investigating into alleged embezzlement of public funds provided for 'Me, You, He, She' movie starring Zelensky

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) has opened a criminal proceeding regarding the fact of alleged embezzlement of funds provided by the State Film Agency of Ukraine for making the "Me, You, He, She" movie starting showman and president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported, on Wednesday during the meeting of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, the founder of the nongovernmental organization Union of Volunteers Maksym Mazurok said that the organization appealed to the NABU concerning the alleged commission of a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation via abuse) by Kinokvartal LLC and the State Film Agency, but the criminal proceedings were not opened. In this regard, the NGO filed a complaint with the Solomiansky district court of Kyiv.

"The court ordered NABU to open criminal proceedings on this alleged offense," the founder of the NGO said.

He said that the Kinokvartal company shot the "Me, You, He, She" movie, the State Film Agency financed the movie by 49%, that is, the funds were allocated from the national budget, but conditions were not met. The movie was shot in Russian, but not in Ukrainian.

Commenting on this, NABU Director Artem Syntyk said: "The judgment has been executed, the proceedings have been registered." He apologized that the applicant was not notified of this.

The movie premiered on December 27, 2018. The movie was shot in Russian and then it was dubbed into Ukrainian.