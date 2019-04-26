Rada extends in language bill transitional period until 2023 for implementing language provision in education law

The Verkhovna Rada has extended until 2023 the opportunity for representatives of national minorities to receive secondary education in the language of the respective minorities with a gradual transition to the Ukrainian language.

People's deputies considered the corresponding amendment, passing the law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

According to the text of the document, persons who belong to the national minorities of Ukraine, whose languages are official in the European Union, and began to receive general secondary education before September 1, 2018 in the language of the respective national minorities, they will continue to receive such education according to the rules that entry into force of the law on education until September 1, 2023.

The current version of the law on education provides for a transitional period in secondary education for national minorities and indigenous peoples until September 2020.

As reported, the parliament on Thursday adopted at the second reading and in general the law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.