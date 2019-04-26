Facts

12:10 26.04.2019

Rada extends in language bill transitional period until 2023 for implementing language provision in education law

1 min read
Rada extends in language bill transitional period until 2023 for implementing language provision in education law

 The Verkhovna Rada has extended until 2023 the opportunity for representatives of national minorities to receive secondary education in the language of the respective minorities with a gradual transition to the Ukrainian language.

People's deputies considered the corresponding amendment, passing the law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

According to the text of the document, persons who belong to the national minorities of Ukraine, whose languages are official in the European Union, and began to receive general secondary education before September 1, 2018 in the language of the respective national minorities, they will continue to receive such education according to the rules that entry into force of the law on education until September 1, 2023.

The current version of the law on education provides for a transitional period in secondary education for national minorities and indigenous peoples until September 2020.

As reported, the parliament on Thursday adopted at the second reading and in general the law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

Tags: #rada #language
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 25.04.2019
Ukrainian is only national language, its development requires incentives, success stories – Zelensky

Ukrainian is only national language, its development requires incentives, success stories – Zelensky

14:28 25.04.2019
Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

17:36 24.04.2019
Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

09:55 22.04.2019
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

21:45 21.04.2019
Zelensky: I must and will defend Ukrainian language

Zelensky: I must and will defend Ukrainian language

21:17 31.03.2019
Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

13:22 15.02.2019
Rada adopts 12 laws in pursuance of 'roadmap' of legislative support for Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Parubiy

Rada adopts 12 laws in pursuance of 'roadmap' of legislative support for Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Parubiy

14:37 04.02.2019
Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

15:03 28.01.2019
Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

16:37 08.12.2018
Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Final president vote results to be announced at noon on April 30 – CEC

Ruban leaves Ukraine – PGO press service

Zelensky, Groysman hold informal meeting

CEC adopts protocols of all 199 regional offices on results of Ukraine's run-off

Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

LATEST

Final president vote results to be announced at noon on April 30 – CEC

NABU investigating into alleged embezzlement of public funds provided for 'Me, You, He, She' movie starring Zelensky

Ruban leaves Ukraine – PGO press service

Zelensky, Groysman hold informal meeting

CEC adopts protocols of all 199 regional offices on results of Ukraine's run-off

France, Germany, UK at UN condemn simplifying procedure for ORDLO residents to receive Russian citizenship

Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

Zelensky team prepares bill reimposing liability for illegal enrichment

Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

Germany, France denounce Kremlin's decision to issue passports to Donbas residents - German MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD