18:58 25.04.2019

Embassies of U.S., UK welcome Rada's improvement of mechanism of donor assistance in mine action

The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom welcome the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of a law that will improve the mechanisms for attracting funding for mine action activities.

"Congratulations to Ukrainian Parliament for passing the mine action amendment to allow continued direct donor assistance to save Ukrainian lives! Mines remain the number one threat to civilians and the military in eastern Ukraine," the U.S Embassy to Ukraine said on Twitter on Thursday.

In turn, British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough reported on her Twitter that London would continue supporting humanitarian demining in Ukraine, because this is the work that saves lives of Ukrainians.

"Thank you & congratulations to Ukrainian Parliament for passing the mine action amendment, which should allow continued direct donor assistance to Ukraine. UK will continue to support humanitarian demining in Ukraine - work which is saving Ukrainian lives," the diplomat wrote.

Earlier on this day, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law that should improve mechanisms for attracting funds for mine action.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 234 people's deputies supported as a basis and generally corresponding bill No. 10180 on amendments to the law on mine action in Ukraine at a plenary session on April 25.

The adopted law will allow not to transfer to the national budget the money provided by donors, as it is provided for now.

As reported, on December 6, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada at second reading and in general adopted bill No. 9080-1 on mine action in Ukraine.

