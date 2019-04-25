Facts

12:45 25.04.2019

Danyliuk again says he is not interested in foreign minister's post

Member of Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky's team and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk says he does not see himself as head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I am aware that for Volodymyr Borysovych [Groysman, the incumbent Prime Minister of Ukraine] this is probably not the most comfortable way to work ... I don't see this position for myself for another reason," he said at an event of the European Business Association "New 5–Year Challenge: Expectations. Hopes. Concerns" held in Kyiv on Thursday, when answering a question whether he is ready to head the Foreign Ministry in Groysman's government.

Changes in domestic policy will also affect foreign policy, Danyliuk said.

"Everything that we've discussed today concerns domestic policy. Now all expectations are connected with the fact that the country should change. There will be the reshuffling, the key decisions on anti-corruption, law-enforcement reforms within the president's authority should take place ... This is my area of expertise," he said.

Earlier, Danyliuk said that he was not interested in the foreign minister's position, noting that he specializes in domestic reforms.

Tags: #zelensky #danyliuk #foreign_ministry #ukraine
